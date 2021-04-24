Club Tigres: Mauricio Culebro shows his support for Ricardo Ferretti prior to the Clásico Regio

Coach Ricardo Ferretti has become the main protagonist in Liga MX, given the imminent conclusion of his 12-year tenure on the UANL Tigres bench, at the end of the Closing tournament 2021.

After the Engineer Alejandro Rodriguez evaded this situation in an interview for the medium ‘W Deportes’, the vice president Mauricio Culebro He has been present on social networks, showing his support for ‘Tuca’ with the following words.

Read also: Chivas: Mario Carrillo reveals the failure of the Vucetich Herd in the Clausura 2021

“El Tuca is one of the greatest coaches in the history of Mexico, the most winner of our Club. With his leadership, tomorrow we will win the Classic! It is time to work, not to speculate, much less to confront. #ElClasicoEsTigre” , wrote.

El Tuca is one of the greatest coaches in the history of Mexico, the most winner of our Club.

With his leadership, tomorrow we will win the Classic!

It is time to work, not to speculate, much less to confront. #ElClasicoEsTigre – Mauricio Culebro (@M_Culebro) April 24, 2021

The UANL Tigres will seek to get closer to contesting the reclassification in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, receiving the visit of the Rayados de Monterrey in a new edition of the Classic Regio, in the action of the day 16.

Read also: Pumas: Fans attack against the ownership of Favio Álvarez vs Club Puebla