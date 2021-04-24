Club Tigres: Mauricio Culebro launches a letter to Rayados prior to the Classic Regio

The vice president of the UANL Tigres, Mauricio Culebro, has begun to do his thing by warming up the atmosphere of a new edition of the Regio Classic in Liga MX, with a special note for the Rayados de Monterrey.

“It’s not just any game, it’s the Classic, the most passionate, the highest quality and we are going to win it! @TigresOficial,” he wrote next to a photo during training at the University stadium.

The set of felines had their last practice on their court under the tutelage of the Brazilian coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, facing the commitment corresponding to matchday 16 of Liga MX.

The UANL Tigres remain with the hopes of achieving the pass to the final phase of the Closing tournament 2021 by way of the repechage, to be located in the tenth position in the general table with 19 points.

It should be noted that it will be the 125th edition of the Classic Regio in the history of Liga MX, where the UANL Tigres will lead the series with 44 wins and 41 victories for the Rayados de Monterrey and 38 draws.

