Club Tigres: Mauricio Culebro explodes against “Tuca” Ferretti for his attitude about his renewal

The renewal of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti with the UANL Tigers is still in the air and now Mauricio Culebro, vice president of the team, showed his annoyance towards the coach for the latest statements he has made in search of “tying up” his continuity.

In an interview for Cancha, Culebro assured that the acts of the “Tuca” Ferretti, to say that several important players will leave if he leaves the team, they are part of the Brazilian’s “game” to get what he wants from the board; something that they will not allow, since nobody is above the club.

“No one is above the institution, we all owe ourselves to the institution. ‘Tuca’ has come out to make certain comments and is doing his game, he is doing his homework and we should not fall for the game and if he said that the players are going to leave, the players have a contract and are professionals. The contract with him is in force, and if it is the gentleman’s way of putting pressure, Ferretti is making a mistake “

Culebro also pointed out that these statements by Ferretti are completely out of place, as he should focus on preparing for the game against Rayados del Monterrey instead of “stinging” the board with its renewal.

“The idea is to concentrate on what is coming, which is the game of the weekend, which is what concerns us and the ‘Tuca’ has a contract until the end of the tournament, I do not understand that of the renewal when there is currently a contract”

“I want us to be focused right now on the remainder of the tournament with ‘Tuca’ being the technical director of Tigres with the contract he has and at the end of the tournament we see, right now there are priorities which is to fight for the next phase”

