Club Tigres: María Sánchez recognizes the dangerousness of Chivas prior to the final of the Liga MX Femenil

The UANL Tigers will seek to get closer to the two-time championship in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, when you visit the Akron Stadium to face the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

In a press videoconference at the club’s camp, midfielder María Sánchez confessed that the cats should not trust the danger of the Rojiblancas in the first leg.

“They are in the Final for some reason. They are a very good team, they are warriors, we know that it will be a very good final. The first two teams in the table are in the Final. I think the weaknesses are due to a side, “he declared.

Regarding her past with Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, the Mexican midfielder affirmed that returning to her old home brings back old memories but she is focused on achieving the title with the felines.

“Very happy to reach the Final with Tigres. I played for both institutions, but returning to Akron of course brings back many memories, but happy to play a Final with Tigres,” he explained.

