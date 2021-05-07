Club Tigres makes official the signing of Florian Thauvin, Olympique Marseille figure and World Champion

Tigers has once again broken the Mexican soccer market. As it did in 2015, with André-Pierre Gignac, the feline team has just announced the signing of the world champion, Florian Thauvin.

The Olympique Marseille figure will sign a five-year contract and would be earning close to 6.02 million dollars, surpassing, precisely, his compatriot, as the player who will be the highest paid in Mexico.

Also read: Tigres UANL: ‘The cracks of Marseille’ that André Pierre Gignac ‘could sign’

It was through a small video on social networks that they announced their arrival, In the clip he shows his best plays with both Marseille and the French National Team.

… ¡ @FlorianThauvin ! # EstoEsTigres # PerfilTigre # WelcomeFlorian pic.twitter.com/0tXChtXess – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) May 7, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: Antonio Rodríguez is emboldened and demands respect for Chivas

Without a doubt, one of the best signings of the last years of Liga MX, considering that he arrives at the height of his career, with 28 years, and with several offers that he rejected from top clubs in Europe.