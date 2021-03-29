Club Tigres: Luis Quiñones, the most destabilizing player of the Clausura 2021

Luis Quinones This 2021 Clausura Tournament of the MX League in the most destabilizing player of the UANL Tigres, as he is the player who has won the most 1 to 1 offensive in the entire MX League.

According to data from Technological Innovation Center of Liga MX, Quiñones has won 31 offensive duels so far in Guardianes 2021, beating his closest rival, Fabián Castillo, of the Tijuana Xolos, by almost 10.

“Pure Imbalance! This is the # Top10 of players who have won the most offensive 1vs1. The best in this area is the agile soccer player from @TigresOficial, Luis Quiñones “

After Quiñones and Castillo, Alexis Vega, from Chivas, appears with 19 successful matches, and Kevin Ramírez, from Gallos Blancos, with 17 successful offensive matches.

Guadalajara and the Red Devils of Toluca are the only teams in the MX League to have two players in this offensive Top 10, since the Sacred Flock has Alexis Vega and Isaac Brizuela, while Rubens Sambueza and Alexis Canelo.

