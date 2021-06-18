Club Tigres: Luis Quiñones highlighted the team management of Miguel “Piojo” Herrera

The UANL Tigres are preparing to face for the first time in eleven years a tournament in the MX League without Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti in command, after the arrival of Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera as the new coach for the Opening Tournament 2021.

At a press conference, Luis Quinones highlighted the team management that the “Louse” Herrera, because he assured that the treatment of the players and the motivation are felt from the first moments.

“We have talked, he told me that he wanted to see Luis Quiñones who he had faced and now he had me by his side, that feeling is good, the treatment, the desire and the desire are there and we are going to prepare him to help him”

The player talked about the pre-call for @ 10APG with France for # Tokyo2020 “Personally, he is happy, with great enthusiasm, I hope he goes and does well, we always wish the best to a person like André who has that desire.” pic.twitter.com/BYo7axFImY – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 18, 2021

Quiñones also spoke about the possible call of André-Pierre Gignac to the Tokyo Olympics with the French National Team, stating that the attacker is quite motivated with this possibility, so he hopes it will be fulfilled.

“Personally, he is happy, with great enthusiasm, I hope he goes and does well, we always wish the best to a person like André who has that desire”

