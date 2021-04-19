Club Tigres: Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez is a doubt for the Clásico Regio vs Rayados

The UANL Tigres continue with their preparation training, ahead of a new edition of the Classic Regio in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, visiting the Rayados de Monterrey in the action of matchday 15.

The winger Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez has set off the alarms in the feline camp run by the Brazilian trainer Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, when doing the practice of this day separated from the rest of the group.

Through Twitter, the medical team of the university team reported that the Mexican defender continues with his rehabilitation from a muscle injury in the face of a new edition of the Regio Classic in Liga MX.

“MEDICAL REPORT: @RodriguezChaka continues his process of recovering from his injury with rehabilitation jogging and therapy,” says the medical report.

The UANL Tigres will seek to secure their place in the playoffs in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League against the Rayados de Monterrey, which continues its struggle to advance to the league directly.

