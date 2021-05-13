Club Tigres: Little Olympique Marseille fan mourns the departure of Florian Thauvin

Florian Thauvin is about to finish his last season with him Olympique de Marseille on the League 1, to arrive at Liga MX as the first reinforcement of the Tigres de la UANL, in a movement that left several fans heartbroken.

One of them was the little Maha, who managed to say goodbye through tears to Thauvin, who is one of his favorite players of the Olympique and will leave the club after six seasons at the club.

Also read: Liga MX: América, Cruz Azul, Rayados and Atlas will have an ‘advantage’ in the Liguilla

“She loves Florian Thauvin very much, she will miss him too much. Thank you Jonathan Bart for these beautiful photographs “

Faced with this emotional message, the UANL Tigres sent a message to little Maha and promised that they would “take good care” of their new striker, whom they signed for the next five years.

“Easy, Maha, we will take good care of @FlorianThauvin!”

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: