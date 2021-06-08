Club Tigres: Leo Fernández reports to the felines’ training, does he stay?

The UANL Tigres have begun their new stage under the coach’s orders Miguel Herrera, ahead of the first preseason games towards the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Despite sounding among the options to reinforce the Braves of Ciudad Juarez and the Red Devils of Toluca, the offensive midfielder Leonardo Fernández appeared at the felines’ training sessions.

Through Twitter, they have spread the video where the Uruguayan winger is shown leading the trot within the practice of the UANL Tigres in the university stadium under the tutelage of the Mexican strategist.

Given the lack of minutes on the field of play, the offensive midfielder Leonardo Fernández would be one of the footballers sacrificed in the quota of foreigners in the UANL Tigres for the Apertura 2021 tournament.

