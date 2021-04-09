Club Tigres: Jürgen Damm opens old wound of America

The UANL Tigers will receive this Saturday, April 10, the visit of the Club América Eagles, at the University Stadium, on Day 14 of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League; so that Jurgen Damm, former of the felines, decided to share a “souvenir” in their networks.

Through his Instagram account, the current player of the Atlanta United, of the MLS, reposted a video of the final of the Opening 2016, where Jesus Dueñas sent the match to penalties with a great header.

Also read: Chivas: Amaury Vergara responds to the fans about the return of Matías Almeyda

“Great memories,” wrote Jürgen Damm, who was the one who put the center on that play, which would end with the Tigres winning the Liga MX title from the penalty shoot-out.

On that occasion, Tigres and América were tied at one goal after the first leg at Azteca. Already in the “Volcano”, the duel went to overtime after the famous fight in overtime where there were four expelled.

Edson Álvarez scored for the Eagles at 95 and Dueñas tied the game with a header at 119. On penalties, the Tigres won 3-0.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content