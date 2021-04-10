Club Tigres: Juan Sánchez Purata and Francisco Venegas would be sanctioned by Liga MX

After Juan Sánchez Purata Y Francisco Venegas were separated by the UANL Tigres for breaking the sanitary protocol, prior to the match on Date 14 against the Águilas del América, now both could be sanctioned by the MX League.

Through an official statement, Liga MX reported that the case of Sánchez Purata and Venegas was referred to the Disciplinary Commission of the FMF, to determine what will be the sanction that will be imposed on the players of the regional club.

“In compliance with the agreements and regulations approved by the BBVA MX League and the Clubs to reinforce the prevention of infections by COVID-19: The BBVA MX League turned the case of the players to the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Football Federation today of the Tigres Club of the UANL Francisco Venegas and Juan José Sánchez Purata, so that the corresponding sanctions are investigated and determined “

It should be remembered that both players will now spend a period of 10 days separated from the squad and will have to present a negative PCR test to be able to rejoin training.

In addition to any sanction from the club, Liga MX may impose fines on players through the Disciplinary Commission.

