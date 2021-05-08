Club Tigres: Johanna Peña shows off her attributes in a daring photo in a tight swimsuit

The beautiful Johanna Peña, host and sports journalist, has once again stolen the glances of her loyal followers on social networks, by leaving her tremendous beauty with a peculiar outfit in view of everyone.

Via Instagram, the faithful follower of the UANL Tigers released the photograph of the moment in which she poses in a tight white swimsuit and a denim jacket, accompanied by the following words.

“RESET: forget everything you know about fit and let yourself go,” he wrote.

Despite having a little more than 3,500 likes and 60 comments on the publication, it shows the affection and appreciation felt by his more than 200 thousand followers on Instagram for the lifestyle of the Venezuelan presenter Johanna Peña.

