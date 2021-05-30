Club Tigres: Jesús Dueñas underwent cosmetic operations prior to the 2021 Opening

After undergoing an ankle operation that left him out of activity in the 2021 Clausura Tournament, Jesus DueñasUANL Tigres player also took advantage of this time to give himself a “cat’s hand” and undergo a couple of cosmetic surgeries.

According to information from Mediotiempo, “El Pollo” Dueñas a nose operation was performed, in addition to other “little details” on the face. The player of Tigers He also underwent liposuction, as inactivity left him with a few extra pounds and this would make him “heavier” on the pitch.

Photographs of the “new” Dueñas began to circulate through social networks, which generated different comments among fans, who also recalled the case of Héctor Herrera, who underwent a radical change.

On April 19, the UANL Tigres reported that Dueñas would be operated on his ankle after presenting discomfort and the estimated recovery time was between four and six months, so he may reappear for the 2021 Apertura.

