Club Tigres: Javier Aquino surrenders to the level of Jürgen Damm

Javier Aquino shared a dressing room for several seasons with Jurgen Damm in the UANL Tigres and in the Mexican National Team, so he knows the current forward of the Atlanta United, to which he filled with praise for his qualities.

During an interview for the LaLiga North America channel, Not here assured that Damm he has the conditions to become a “top” player if he manages to raise his level and fully exploits his potential.

“He is one of the most special people I have met in football, as a player he has very great conditions, he knows perfectly that if he exploits them to their maximum power, if he is a great player, he would be a top, elite player”

In addition to this, Javier Aquino also recalled the “funny” side of Damm, as there are a large number of anecdotal stories that could only have happened to Jürgen.

“As a person, he is an irreverent person, because he has done so many things, I remember him, we competed in everything, and everything happened to him in Monterrey with Tigres, the truth is that just remembering me makes me laugh”

