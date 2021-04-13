Club Tigres: Hugo Sánchez raises his hand to reach the feline bench

With the bad moment that Tigres is going through in the Closing 2021, several fans have shown their annoyance with the board, the players and Ricardo Ferretti, the latter being the one most pointed out by the followers.

Many believe that the ‘Tuca’ cycle is over, so the board should seek a replacement. In that sense, during the Spicy Soccer program, Hugo Sánchez raised his hand to reach the bench of the Monterrey team.

“If you have to raise your hand, I’ll also raise it, because it wouldn’t be a bad idea to coach Tigres, a big and important team.”

I was practically settled with Tigres when I won the two-time championship and I didn’t leave because the Pumas managers didn’t let me go “pic.twitter.com/YaPQEmlqz0 – Rafael Rivera (@ RafaDato2) April 13, 2021

The ‘Pentapichichi’ revealed that after winning the two-time championship with Pumas, the Tigres board of directors looked for him, even, he pointed out that he had everything arranged to arrive, since he had visited the facilities, was approved and went to the offices; However, the Pumas team closed the doors to a possible exit.