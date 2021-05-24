Club Tigres: Hugo Ayala reported to the preseason for Apertura 2021

After the presentation of Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera as the new technical director of the UANL Tigres, Hugo Ayala became the first player on the squad to report for the preseason heading into the Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from Marca Claro, Hugo Ayala He reported this Monday, May 24, to the club’s facilities to work at “el Volcán” and begin his readjustment, as the Mexican defender was out of activity for several weeks.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos: TV Azteca will broadcast the final return of the Clausura 2021

Ayala underwent surgery on February 27 due to an injury to the anterior horn meniscus and a cartilage injury, so he practically did not see minutes in the entire 2021 Clausura Tournament.

The feline player had already started with some gym exercises a few weeks ago, going to the club’s facilities using crutches to support himself, but this time he did it on his own foot.

The rest of the Tigres squad will report until the week of June 7 for the corresponding tests, as the feline team had planned to start its preseason on the 10th on the beaches of Cancun, Quintana Roo.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: