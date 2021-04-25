Club Tigres: Gloria Murillo ‘turns on’ the Classic Regio with a tremendous photo

The UANL Tigres and the Rayados del Monterrey will star in a new chapter of their rivalry, with a new edition of the Classic Regio in action on matchday 16 of Liga MX in the Closing tournament 2021.

Gloria Murillo, the former participant of the reality show ‘Exatlón MX’, has shown her support for the felines prior to the start of the game in the university stadium with a tempting image with the shirt of the institution of the U of Nuevo León.

Read also: Atlas vs Chivas: Ale Aldrete ‘heats up’ El Clásico Tapatío with red hot swimsuit

Via Instagram, the faithful fan of the UANL Tigers released the image where she appears posing with the cats’ jersey in mini shorts, showing off her beauty accompanied by the following message.

“Today we have Classic Regio! I await your predictions !. Bet against me! Today tigers win !!!”, he wrote.

This publication has obtained more than 17 thousand likes and a little more than 100 comments from its more than 617 thousand followers, demonstrating their support for the colors of the UANL Tigres.

Read also: Chivas: Paola Salcedo falls in love with her followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit