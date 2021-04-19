Club Tigres: Gloria Murillo boasts a heart attack body in ‘spicy’ photo in a swimsuit

Gloria Murillo, the beautiful faithful fan of the UANL Tigres, has once again stole the glances of her more than 615 thousand followers on social networks, by shining her tremendous beauty in her relaxing beach break.

Through Instagram, the former participant of the reality show ‘Exatlon Mexico‘spread the image where the fan of the felines shows off her heart attack body, while admiring the view of the beaches of Cancun, Quintana Roo.

“Will you believe me this is the first time I have worn green? I always thought it would be a color that would not suit me,” he wrote.

The athlete born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, has taken a stir on social networks after her participation in one of the most demanding reality shows on Mexican television and leaving in view of her loyal fans, the lifestyle that Gloria Murillo lives.

