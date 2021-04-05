Club Tigres: Francisco Meza will not renew and would leave in summer

The Tigres team is not going through its best moment in the ‘Ferretti’ era, so the board will take action on the matter next summer, which would cause several exit in the transfer market, among them, Francisco Meza.

The Colombian central defender has not had the desired minutes in the current tournament, where he has only played 341 minutes in six games played, of which three have been as a starter. For that reason, she would be one of the footballers who would be living her last months in the feline box.

According to the journalist Pello Maldonado of Multimedios Deportes, the 29-year-old player does not intend to renew with the club, a matter that he has already communicated to the board. His contract ends in December, so the club will have to sell him in the summer to recoup some of the investment.

Francisco Meza has already communicated to the board that his intention today is not to renew. If Tigres wants to get something out of an eventual sale, they would have to leave in the summer or it would be free in December, which is when their contract expires. – Pello Maldonado (@Pellomaldonado) April 2, 2021

