Club Tigres: Florian Thauvin, with better numbers than Mahrez, ‘Chucky’ Lozano and Mané

The UANL Tigers broke the summer market with French winger Florian Thauvin for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League, world champion with France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and one of the figures of Olympique de Marseille in recent years.

To assess the significance of the signing of Thauvin by the Tigers for the 2021 Apertura, the French winger, according to data from the Statisticks portal, is in the top 10 of the players with the most goals produced in the top leagues in Europe.

As detailed in this data on Florian Thauvin’s performance, he is better than 80% of wingers in Europe’s top five major leagues, beating footballers such as Riyad Mahrez, Hirving Lozano of Mexico and Sadio Mané.

Thauvin this season with Olympique de Marseille has scored 8 goals and has given 10 assists, producing 16 goals. According to Statiskicks, the French player in terms of goals produced, is better than 87% of the players at his position in the five major leagues.

In terms of opportunities created it is better than 87% of the players in its position, in creating danger it is better than 82%, in dribbling it is better than 80%, in 1 vs 1 than 87%.

In other words, Florian Thauvin, in 8 out of 10 essential statistics to compare with other players in his position, is better than 80%, beating players like Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mané and Hirving Lozano.

