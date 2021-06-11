Club Tigres: Florian Thauvin sends a message to the fans after his arrival in Mexico

After a couple of weeks of waiting, Florian Thauvin, the new striker of the UANL Tigres for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, arrived in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, and has already left a message to the fans.

Through their social networks, the Tigres shared a video of Thauvin’s arrival at the Monterrey International Airport, where he gave his first words prior to his official presentation with the club.

“Good evening, hobby. I am very happy to be with you, very happy to be Tigre. See you tomorrow at El Volcán ”

Florian Thauvin arrives at the UANL Tigres after ending his contract with Olympique de Marseille and will be presented at the facilities of the University Stadium this Friday, June 11.

After this, the French forward will carry out the corresponding medical tests, while the rest of the team is working in Playa del Carmen, in the preseason.

