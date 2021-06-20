Club Tigres: Florian Thauvin returns to training with the ball

A few days ago, the star signing of Tigers, Florian Thauvin sounded the alarms when he was injured during training after an ankle discomfort, so news began to emerge about the problems he has had in the last years.

However, the former player of the Olympique Marseille, who had regenerative work in the last days, this Saturday, the midfielder returned to training with the ball, on the last day of preseason in Riviera Maya

Read also: Club América: Diego Costa is put as a possible reinforcement that of the Eagles

According to Multimedios, Thauvin He was training Giber Beccera judo, for about 20 minutes, but when Miguel Herrera He did work with three groups of seven players on the entire court, the Frenchman did not participate.

Read also: Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez is closely followed by several clubs in the Dutch League

Another news that occurred this morning was the return of Nahuel Guzman, who had been absent due to the birth of her daughter. Tigres will have a double training session this Saturday, so that in the afternoon they can have some free time.