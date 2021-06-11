Club Tigres: Florian Thauvin performs medical examinations with felines (VIDEO)

After causing a madness on his arrival in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, forward Florian Thauvin has appeared at the UANL Tigres facilities to close his signing for the Opening tournament 2021.

Thauvin arrived shortly before 9 a.m. and entered the site through a secondary entrance, guarded by club security elements and a French media entourage.

After doing medical and endurance tests, the new feline attacker left the scene around 11:45 am, among about 10 fans who searched for a photograph or the signature of the star reinforcement.

Florian will be presented in the afternoon, at 6:30, before his fans, at the University Stadium. It will be until this Saturday that Thauvin reaches his teammates in the Riviera Maya to do the preseason for the 2021 Apertura.

It should be noted that the UANL Tigers will have the first preparation games in their preseason towards the Apertura 2021 tournament against the Eagles of America and the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara in the U.S.

