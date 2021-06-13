Club Tigres: Florian Thauvin joins the felines’ preseason (PHOTOS)

After his spectacular presentation in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León as the new reinforcement of the UANL Tigres, the winger Florian Thauvin has reported with the rest of the players to the preseason.

Through Twitter, the group of cats spread the images of the moment when the French offensive is presented with his new teammates and the coaching staff in the Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo.

“@FlorianThauvin is already in the Riviera Maya and was introduced to the Coaching Staff and players. Welcome!” They wrote.

¡@FlorianThauvin is already in the Riviera Maya and was presented to the Coaching Staff and players. Welcome! #PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres pic.twitter.com/SXqNOBoxnL – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) June 13, 2021

Without neglecting the traditions for new players in a team, winger Florian Thauvin received the affection of his new teammates with the welcome hall at the UANL Tigres.

Didn’t you think you were going to save yourself from the ‘little pass’, @FlorianThauvin? #PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres pic.twitter.com/VmNNipcsRC – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) June 13, 2021

