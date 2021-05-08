Club Tigres: Florian Thauvin exceeds the value of 6 Liga MX clubs

The UANL Tigres broke the summer market with the signing of Florian Thauvin, who came to Liga MX from Olympique de Marseille of Ligue 1, and it quickly became the most expensive element of Mexican soccer.

In fact, according to information from the Transfermarkt portal, Florian Thauvin It exceeds the value of six Liga MX campuses, as it is valued at $ 34 million according to the latest update.

According to the portal specialized in statistics, the Red Devils of Toluca have a value of 32.6 million dollars, the Bravos de Juárez 31.2 million dollars, Puebla 29.2 million dollars, Mazatlán FC 26.8 million dollars and the Gallos del Querétaro 20.7 million dollars.

According to the latest market value report, the most expensive player in Liga MX is José Juan Macías, who has an estimated value of 10 million euros.

It should be noted that Florian Thauvin came to the UANL Tigres as a free agent, after not renewing his contract with Olympique de Marseille.

