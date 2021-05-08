Club Tigres: Fernando Schwartz surrenders to the arrival of Florian Thauvin to Liga MX

The UANL Tigers have stolen the spotlight prior to the start of the reclassification round in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when announcing the signing of midfielder Florian Thauvin.

Fernando Schwartz, the journalist from Fox Sports, revealed his feelings for the arrival of the World champion with the French National Team in 2018 and now a former player of the Olympique de Marseille for the next season.

Read also: Liga MX: Carlos Orrantia’s message for the playoff between Santos vs Querétaro

During a new edition of its section ‘Critical Minute‘, the communicator was optimistic and expressed the great blow that the set of cats has given in the transfer market in Liga MX, facing the Apertura 2021 tournament.

“What a blow in the market that the Tigres have given with the arrival of Thauvin in Mexican football and in a video where he wishes his teammates luck for the playoffs, Thauvin is a great signing for the Tigres, a man who is doing well on the left sector, a man who tends to have good diagonals and is also a man who likes to face. “

“I think it is good for Tigres and it is very good for the show, a coup of authority that the Tigres gives on the table, showing that when the pandemic and vaccines begin to unite, at the end of the day it is necessary to reestablish the economy and entertainment and this can only be done by investing with figures who come to give a show and performance to Mexican soccer. He arrives at a good age, Gignac performed very well, Delort not so much, but Thauvin I think he will perform all the expectations that it is causing, “he said.

Read also: Exit of Hugo González, the ‘bump’ that Rayados fans ask for after stellar signing of Tigres