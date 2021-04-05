Club Tigres: Fans tear Ricardo Ferretti to pieces for his terrible treatment against ‘Diente’ López

Football

Forward Nicolás ‘Diente’ López became the protagonist of an embarrassing moment during the match between the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and the Tigres de la UANL, on matchday 13 of the MX League in the Closing tournament 2021.

After being as a substitute, the Uruguayan attacker entered the substitution in the 62nd minute instead of Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez and by staying with one player except the felines, the coach Ricardo Ferretti took him out of the game in 91 and his place was taken by Juan Purata.

Faced with this situation, the reactions and comments from the fans of the Monterrey team against the Brazilian strategist did not wait, with striker Nicolás ‘Diente’ López being a trend on social networks.