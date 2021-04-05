Club Tigres: Fans tear Ricardo Ferretti to pieces for his terrible treatment against ‘Diente’ López

Forward Nicolás ‘Diente’ López became the protagonist of an embarrassing moment during the match between the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and the Tigres de la UANL, on matchday 13 of the MX League in the Closing tournament 2021.

After being as a substitute, the Uruguayan attacker entered the substitution in the 62nd minute instead of Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez and by staying with one player except the felines, the coach Ricardo Ferretti took him out of the game in 91 and his place was taken by Juan Purata.

Faced with this situation, the reactions and comments from the fans of the Monterrey team against the Brazilian strategist did not wait, with striker Nicolás ‘Diente’ López being a trend on social networks.

This game was complicated by Tuca, Diente López corrected it and sent him to the bench in a clear display of the player. You were recognized for managing the dressing room, today you are tearing this team apart. You need to be very stubborn … very blind to continue defending Ferreti – Charly Jr (@ CharlyJr17) April 5, 2021

Tuca’s time is over, you see a team without a soul, Carioca, Salcedo and Diente López are saved. – JMRG (@ JMRG05394991) April 5, 2021

Ferretti’s treatment of Nico López has been unfair! He is your scorer of the tournament, he starts on the bench, enters the exchange and then you take him out! ♂️ Tooth helped with his income and you reward him by exhibiting him and letting others who just don’t work! Of course, his anger when leaving is understandable! – Pello Maldonado (@Pellomaldonado) April 5, 2021

I’m more ashamed of what Tigres did to López’s tooth than what Rayados did to the San Luis goalkeeper. – Cormano (@Cormano_Wild) April 5, 2021

The reaction of Diente López and of all of us who saw the Tuca exhibited to Diente López when removing it pic.twitter.com/VEpIh3kLMD – (@ZizouDeLaU) April 5, 2021

A mother’s talk about what they do to the best tiger player, Diente López – Jorge Aguilar (@ _aguilar08) April 5, 2021

They are blowjobs, WITH THE LOPEZ TOOTH, DO NOT GET IN THE SON OF YOUR BITCH MOTHER – Ing Michelsen Rodriguez (@IngRodriguezM) April 5, 2021