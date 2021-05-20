Club Tigres: Fans support the arrival of Miguel Herrera

In an unusual way, the Tigers officially announced the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the feline bench. It was through a direct on social networks together with the Argentine goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzman, who welcomed him in this new adventure.

His arrival at the Monterrey team was an open secret and it was a matter of time for him to confirm. Faced with this news, the fans of the feline group are excited, since, throughout his career, ‘El Piojo’ has an offensive style.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados confirms the departure of Nicolás Sánchez with an emotional farewell message

The fans know that beyond the successful passage of Ricardo Ferretti, the team had to opt for a much more aggressive proposal, considering the squad that they have and the stellar signing of Florian Thauvin for next season.

TOTAL CONFIDENCE IN THE AGE OF LICE, I will judge until I see the ball roll, it will always lean on, hopefully we can have another glorious decade, and above all AGUANTE TIGRES LOKOOOO pic.twitter.com/MjwT3RU6Tj – Nahuelismo (@ Angel52643291) May 20, 2021

Miguel is a great coach, although I see a lot of resentful eagle here.

Don’t give him the power he had in America and that’s it.

And above all, congratulations because with him, if something is certain, it is that the playoffs are over. – Caudillo Aguila (@AguilaCaudillo) May 20, 2021

Also read: Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Fans explode due to “overcrowding” at the Hidalgo Stadium

Herrera had a great reception on social networks, of course, there were no shortage of users who made a joke of his arrival with memes; however, they showed that they supported him in this new project.

Miguel Herrera is officially presented today as DT of the @TigresOficial

El Piojo is a man with a lot of experience and passion, he will surely have a great season with the Tigers.

We wish you success! @MiguelHerreraDT – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) May 20, 2021

Come on caaaon – Rous (@mrous_) May 20, 2021