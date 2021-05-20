Club Tigres: Fans support the arrival of Miguel Herrera

In an unusual way, the Tigers officially announced the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the feline bench. It was through a direct on social networks together with the Argentine goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzman, who welcomed him in this new adventure.

His arrival at the Monterrey team was an open secret and it was a matter of time for him to confirm. Faced with this news, the fans of the feline group are excited, since, throughout his career, ‘El Piojo’ has an offensive style.

The fans know that beyond the successful passage of Ricardo Ferretti, the team had to opt for a much more aggressive proposal, considering the squad that they have and the stellar signing of Florian Thauvin for next season.

Herrera had a great reception on social networks, of course, there were no shortage of users who made a joke of his arrival with memes; however, they showed that they supported him in this new project.