Club Tigres: Fans give a tremendous welcome to Florian Thauvin (Video)

Florian Thauvin, the new striker of the UANL Tigres for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, arrived in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, on the night of this Thursday, June 10, to make his official presentation on Friday the 11th.

Prior to his arrival at the General Mariano Escobedo International Airport in Monterrey, the Tigres fans were already present on the outskirts to give a tremendous welcome to the former Olympique de Marseille player.

Also read: Mexican National Team: José Juan Macías, “does not worry” about the call for the Olympics

With music, flags and songs, dozens of fans of the feline group showed up at the Monterrey Airport to welcome Thauvin, standing around the exit of the Arrivals Hall, heading to one of the parking lots of the building.

Thauvin will report this Friday at the Tigres facilities, and then carry out the corresponding medical tests, while the rest of the team is currently in Playa del Carmen, for the start of the preseason.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content