Club Tigres: Fans explode against the lineup of the felines vs Gallos de Querétaro

The UANL Tigres are looking to break the streak of more than a month without being able to achieve a victory in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League visiting the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, in the action of matchday 13.

Despite the poor results in recent games, coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti made two modifications within his starting eleven against Queretanos, compared to the match against Los Tuzos del Pachuca.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the royal fans did not wait, against the line-up that ‘Tuca’ Ferretti sent for the match of matchday 13 in Liga MX.

Venegas for dueñas, meza for kings and Fulgencio for aquino and booom 5-0 – Juan Ávila (@juanklrs) April 4, 2021

Two weeks to be able to prepare a good training and be able to recover the tournament but no, the same as always! – Gil Romero (@ Gil_Arc9) April 4, 2021

See you in the next season – iSaul36511 (@ saul36511) April 4, 2021

Another game with wingers and forwards more paid than my birthday candles – SOLOGOALKEEPERS (@sologoalkeepers) April 4, 2021