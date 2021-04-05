Club Tigres: Fans explode against the lineup of the felines vs Gallos de Querétaro

Football

The UANL Tigres are looking to break the streak of more than a month without being able to achieve a victory in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League visiting the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, in the action of matchday 13.

Despite the poor results in recent games, coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti made two modifications within his starting eleven against Queretanos, compared to the match against Los Tuzos del Pachuca.

Read also: Rayados: Atlas and Club León, Rogelio Funes Mori’s favorite victims

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the royal fans did not wait, against the line-up that ‘Tuca’ Ferretti sent for the match of matchday 13 in Liga MX.