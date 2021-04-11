Club Tigres: Fans explode against Carlos Salcedo for his expulsion against America

The UANL Tigers received a visit from the Club América Eagles, at the University Stadium, in a duel that was quite hot, so it was clear that the 22 players who started the game would not finish.

The first expelled from the Tigres was Carlos “el Titan” Salcedo, who in the second half made a tackle on Roger Martínez, leaving the felines with a man under at minute 57.

Also read: Cruz Azul pays tribute to Necaxa and Club León after tying a record of victories

The “Titan” Salcedo ended up quite upset by the whistler’s decision and even spoke with the commissioner of the match while he went to the locker room, but the action was already consummated.

For leaving his team with 10 minutes after the second goal of the night for América fell, the Tigres fans turned against Salcedo, for not being serious in important moments of the match.

Salcedo’s nonsense or Roger’s genius? It seems like a bad decision to me, just when Ferretti was going to dare to put the two Uruguayans. The changes were at halftime. – José Manuel Elgueta (@ElchilenoMX) April 11, 2021

But it is a constant that Salcedo deconcentrates against America … Having Meza on the bench … – Nacho Velasco (@ Nvelasco75) April 11, 2021

Salcedo against América … it’s always the same. – Rub Sainz (@RubSainz) April 11, 2021

SALCEDO IS GOING. It has me blocked, but send it to csm for me. – SweetChildO’Mine (@danyaArroyo) April 11, 2021

Carlos Salcedo fails oooo again with Tigres and ooooo again against America. – Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) April 11, 2021

Cow whoring Salcedo. Uffff. – Ochoa (@SooyOchoa) April 11, 2021

And as if that were not enough, Salcedo was expelled in Tigres. – Alejandro Etcheverry (@UruAlejandro) April 11, 2021

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content