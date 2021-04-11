Club Tigres: Fans explode against Carlos Salcedo for his expulsion against America

Football

The UANL Tigers received a visit from the Club América Eagles, at the University Stadium, in a duel that was quite hot, so it was clear that the 22 players who started the game would not finish.

The first expelled from the Tigres was Carlos “el Titan” Salcedo, who in the second half made a tackle on Roger Martínez, leaving the felines with a man under at minute 57.

The “Titan” Salcedo ended up quite upset by the whistler’s decision and even spoke with the commissioner of the match while he went to the locker room, but the action was already consummated.

For leaving his team with 10 minutes after the second goal of the night for América fell, the Tigres fans turned against Salcedo, for not being serious in important moments of the match.

