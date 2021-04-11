Club Tigres: Fans cheer Nicolás ‘Diente’ López prior to the game vs Club América (VIDEO)

Forward Nicolás ‘Dientes’ López has stolen the eyes in the previous minutes of the match of the 14th day of Liga MX, in the current Clausura 2021 tournament between the UANL Tigres and the Águilas del América.

Through Twitter, the feline team led by the Brazilian coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti released the video of the moment in which the fans chanted the name of the Uruguayan attacker during the warm-up.

Read also: Liga MX: Cruz Azul secures its ticket to the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021

It should be noted that striker Nicolás ‘Diente’ López was the subject of controversy on social networks after the South American coach of the felines will remove him from the field in the final part of the game against the White Roosters of Querétaro after entering change in the second half.

The sound of the Volcano is heard again In the color of @GrupoBerel Follow our streaming here: https://t.co/oEYw0L1rwN#EstoEsTigres # PerfilTigre pic.twitter.com/W92e1ncH7L – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) April 11, 2021

The UANL Tigres will seek to stay in the fight for a place in the repechage positions in the Clausura 2021 tournament of the MX League, receiving the visit of the Eagles of America, on matchday 14 of the MX League.

Read also: Cruz Azul vs Chivas: La Maquina fans burst into arbitration for the expulsion of Juan Reynoso

Let’s review today’s lineup, presented by @CervezaTecate # EstoEsTigres # PerfilTigre pic.twitter.com/2ogsVvlj9O – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) April 11, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Tigres de la UANL Nicolás ‘Diente’ López Liga MX Club América