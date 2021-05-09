Club Tigres: Fans attack against the lineup of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti vs Atlas

The UANL Tigres expose their streak of 11 consecutive leagues in Liga MX, visiting the Rojinegros del Atlas, at the beginning of the reclassification round in the present Closing tournament 2021.

Despite being the best elements during the regular role, coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti has once again left the attackers on the substitute bench Leonardo Fernandez Y Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the felines did not wait, harshly attacking the club’s starting eleven against the Guadalajara team.

How deleted Tuca had the newbies that Avalos or video reached. – TOTO (@DENACIMIENTO) May 8, 2021

Well gentlemen until next season – _ (@Mr__Tigre) May 8, 2021

We left like 3 less but good – AC (@CruzAmancio) May 8, 2021

The stupidity and arrogance of Ferreti over the institution, as always, an insult that Gonzalez and Julian are headlines! – ANTITUCA (@ Ramiro1291) May 8, 2021

Again, starting the game with 8, Aquino, Julian and Pizarro will lead us to elimination. – David Montoya (@DaviddDlx) May 8, 2021

How on earth does Quiñones racket to the tooth go first or leo fdz? – Ricardo (@ Rickawesome11) May 8, 2021

I would like to see Leonardo Fernandez, Raymundo Fulgencio and Nicolas Lopez in the second half – Alberto Munoz (@ AlbertoMunoz19) May 8, 2021