Club Tigres: Fans attack against the lineup of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti vs Atlas

Football

The UANL Tigres expose their streak of 11 consecutive leagues in Liga MX, visiting the Rojinegros del Atlas, at the beginning of the reclassification round in the present Closing tournament 2021.

Despite being the best elements during the regular role, coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti has once again left the attackers on the substitute bench Leonardo Fernandez Y Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the felines did not wait, harshly attacking the club’s starting eleven against the Guadalajara team.