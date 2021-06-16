Club Tigres: Diego Reyes praises the arrival of Florian Thauvin to the felines

The UANL Tigres continue with their preseason on the beaches of Quintana Roo, to face their first preparation games in the preseason towards the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In a press videoconference at the feline camp, defender Diego Reyes highlighted the attitude with which the winger Florian Thauvin arrived, making it clear that he came to leave his mark on the institution.

“He is a great guy, his humility, his simplicity was what impressed me the most, at the end of the day he is a World Champion and as such you have to have some respect for him, he has hierarchy, he really is a humble, calm person, we have Little time to meet him, but he is shown with great dedication and attitude, wanting to add and leave a legacy like the one André is leaving, I see him happy and happy to be with us, “he said.

Regarding the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the bench, the Mexican defender affirmed that the UANL Tigres are up for great things in the Apertura 2021 tournament given the high competition within the squad.

“Honestly we are for important things, we have a great coaching staff, great players, great talent, people who are eager and hungry to win and it is the most important thing to create a good group, we are for great things, just believe it and work hard that It is the most important thing, “he explained.

