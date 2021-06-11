Club Tigres dedicates an emotional message to Sebastián “Loco” Abreu for his retirement

The UANL Tigres began their preseason in Playa del Carmen, in the Riviera Maya, ahead of the start of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Tournament, although they did so with one absence.

According to information from ESPN journalist Mac Reséndiz, Rafael Carioca did not travel with the rest of the team for the felines’ preseason, so he would not continue with the club for the next season.

“Rafael Carioca did not travel with Tigres to the Riviera Maya. It would be low of the felines “

In Clausura 2021, which would have been his last tournament with the Tigres, Rafa Carioca played a total of 14 games, accumulating a total of 1239 minutes, although he practically missed the final stretch, as he was sent off against América on date 14 against Rayados on date 16.

