Club Tigres dedicates an emotional message to Sebastián “Loco” Abreu for his retirement

After 26 years of career and 31 teams, Sebastián “el Loco” Abreu He announced that he was officially retiring from the courts at the age of 44, so several clubs where he was a member dedicated a few words to him, as was the case with the UANL Tigres.

Through their social networks, the Monterrey team published a message to “The Fool” Abreu, where they claim to be proud of having been part of the tremendous career of the Uruguayan soccer player.

Also read: Liga MX: Rafael Carioca would be dropped from Club Tigres for the 2021 Apertura

In Liga MX, Washington Sebastián Abreu played in Tecos de la UAG, Cruz Azul, América, Dorados de Sinaloa, Rayados de Monterrey, San Luis and finally the Tigres de UANL; to later continue his career throughout Latin America.

⚽️ Today you announce your retirement from soccer and at Tigres we are proud to have been part of your successful career. ¡ℌ , ‘ ‘! #ProfileTigre #EstoEsTigres pic.twitter. com / JhiGaw0aRW – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) June 10, 2021

“Today you announce your retirement from soccer and at Tigres we are proud to have been part of your successful career. ℌ , ‘ ‘! “

Sebastián “el Loco” Abreu holds the Guinness record for the most professional teams, which he achieved in 2018 after signing with Audax Italiano de Chile, surpassing the 25 set by Lutz Pfannenstiel.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: