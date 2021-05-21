Club Tigres could suffer modifications in its preseason due to a rise in infections

Miguel “el Piojo” Herrera He was recently introduced as the new technical director of the UANL Tigres and he already has his first problem, since the preseason of the Monterrey team could undergo a change of plans.

According to information from Mediotiempo, the felines had planned to start the rehabilitation work on June 10 on the beaches of Cancun, Quintana Roo; However, an increase in Covid-19 cases could make the whole.

The entity adds five weeks to the rise in the number of cases and is currently on an orange traffic light, a situation that could change for next week depending on the number of infections that occur on the weekend until May 23.

Due to this, the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, reported that measures will be taken such as restricting public events and activities in confined spaces.

Now, the Tigers will have to wait to know how the Covid traffic light evolves, because if they go to red they would have to change their plans and choose another place for the preseason.

