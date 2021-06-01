Club Tigres conquers historic two-time championship in Liga MX Femenil (Summary, Video, Goals)

The UANL Tigres have written their name in the history of Liga MX Femenil by becoming the first two-time champions and champion of champions by beating Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara at home by a score of 5-3.

It is the fourth crown for the felines, who confirmed why they are the queens of women’s soccer in Mexico, connecting good soccer and forcefulness. To the box Roberto Medina A 15-minute fury at the start of the game was enough to set the course for the Final, although later they slowed down and Chivas ended up closing in on the scoreboard. On the closing of the meeting, the felines finished off the Flock.

It was a flurry of three goals at the dawn of the game and another of two more at the end; a doublet of Lizbeth ovalle, another of Stephany Mayor and a goal Blanca Solís they placed the crown of queens on the royals.

“La Maga” scored 1-0 in a third attempt to hit the goal and then closed the clamp for 2-0, at minutes 7 and 12. On the next play, Mayor dragged the ball, leaving rivals in the road and defined soft for 3-0, at minute 14.

From there, Roberto Medina’s painting slowed down the revolutions and that would cost them to wake up the Chivas. In standing ball, Miriam Garcia shortened distances with a header that beat Ophelia Solis at 40 ‘. And in the second half, Carolina Jaramillo he made it 3-2 when Solís was lightened in minute 57; in his celebration he silenced the noisy feline fans.

The cats managed the advantage and never put it at risk, but it would be until the final minutes when they would give a couple more claws to complete the work. Solís took advantage of a bad exit from Blanca Felix for 4-2, and then Mayor got his double with an individual that came through Felix’s post for 5-2.

In compensation, Chivas discounted again through Gabriela Valenzuela for the final 5-3. Then the final whistle came and the celebration began for Tigres Femenil, the best team in Mexico, thus achieving its fourth crown of the tournament. The team lifted the league champion trophy and also Champion of Champions that makes them unique and unattainable.