Club Tigres come back and defeat the Bravos de Juárez (Summary, Goals)

The UANL Tigres managed to stay with the victory in their visit to the Bravos de Juárez, in the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, in a pending duel of Matchday 5 of Clausura 2021 Tournament.

In the first half, the cats were quite weak in the lower zone, giving many facilities, which the Braves wasted, including goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán.

For the second half, the Tigres began to even the match and until the 70th minute, Nicolás “el Diente” López took a tremendous shot from outside the area to score the first goal of the night.

A separate show! The Nicolás López thing is outstanding, from medium or long distance he has the goal tattooed in his mind, two great definitions gave @ TigresOficial the victory in Juárez. pic.twitter.com/QqYMDALlVw – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 15, 2021

After this annotation, the Braves went with everything in search of the equalizer and after a recenter after a corner kick, William Mendieta finished off the Chilean to make it 1-1 at minute 77.

A couple of minutes later, the Braves would go ahead on the scoreboard in another corner kick in which defender Gustavo Velázquez got up alone in the area to head in and make it 2-1.

After this the match was completely broken and both teams continued attacking, although it would be the Tigres who would get a foul outside the area, from which the tying goal would fall by Diego Reyes, who rose to make a great shot from head and beat Iván Vázquez Mellado.

When it seemed that the duel would not have more goals, “el Diente” López would appear again to give victory to the Monterrey team, scoring the winning goal at minute 88, which puts them back in the league zone.

