Club Tigres celebrates the arrival of a “new member” for Apertura 2021

The UANL Tigers celebrated the arrival of a new member of the team for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, because through their social networks they announced the arrival of little Tadeo.

Through their Twitter account, the Monterrey team sent their congratulations to the Mexican defender Hugo Ayala and his wife, Lucía, who will become parents for the second time.

“We congratulate @ hugoac_4 and his wife Lucía on the birth of Tadeo! One more member of the Tigre family!

The Monterrey team published this phrase along with a small image of a tiger, with the name of the “new reinforcement” of the felines for the next campaign, waiting for it to arrive with “cake under the arm.”

The Tigres fell in the playoffs against the Rojinegros del Atlas and are now waiting for the presentation of their new coach after the departure of Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti, which everything seems to indicate that it will be Miguel Herrera.

