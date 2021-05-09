Club Tigres: Carlos Salcedo’s message after being eliminated against Atlas FC

The UANL Tigres lost a goal to nil against the Rojinegros del Atlas in the match corresponding to the repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Jalisco Stadium field, to which Carlos Salcedo dedicated an emotional message to the fans on the networks.

The ‘Titan’ Salcedo, through his official Twitter account, pointed out that the Tigres did the best they could to get the result, they did not achieve it and promises changes for the next tournament.

“Thanks to the feline fans for everything and always being there. A cycle is closed and I know that if there must be changes we will have to accept it because we owe a lot to them. A big hug strong feline fans. ”, He said.

Carlos Salcedo received the praise of the Tigres fans because they considered that he had a good tournament and hopes that he will not leave the team in the summer, since there was talk of various rumors that place him in Europe.

The Rojinegros del Atlas beat the UANL Tigres 1-0, with a score by Julio Furch, to thus become the first team to qualify for the Liguilla of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament via the Repechage.

