Club Tigres: Board welcomes Juninho as successor to ‘Tuca’ Ferretti

According to information revealed by Medio Tiempo, the board of the UANL Tigers is seriously considering Juninho as the team’s next coach once Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti leaves office and fulfills his contract within a few years.

As detailed in the information, the Tigers have good expectations about Juninho, since these days the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti was not present for the practices, they saw him well, with good group management and quite loose when it came to take practice.

In addition, the club used these days as a test to see if the Brazilian defender and what they have seen have liked them, especially because they know that Juninho’s aspirations are to be able to be the coach of the Tigres in the future.

Above all, they observed in him a good management of the personnel, especially because they see that the players respect and trust him, something vital for the success of a coach in a certain group of players, he that they are with you and pay attention to you in everything moment.

For now, Ricardo Ferretti is still in charge and the mission of these Tigers is to try to qualify for the playoffs, because at the moment they are occupying 14th place in the general table with only 12 points.

