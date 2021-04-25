Club Tigres beat Rayados de Monterrey by the minimum in the Classic Regio

The UANL Tigres defeated the Rayados de Monterrey in another edition of the Clásico Regio in the match on matchday 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX on the field of the University Stadium by two goals to one.

The scorers of the match were Carlos González and André-Pierre Gignac from a penalty for the Tigres, while for the Rayados de Monterrey Arturo González opened the scoring at minute 19 with a great long-distance shot.

Also read: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera hooks up with a fan on social media and bursts for comparing him with Tuca Ferretti

Despite the need and the panorama of the Tigres for everything that surrounds the environment and the parity that existed in the first minutes, it was the Rayados de Monterrey who went ahead on the scoreboard at minute 19 with a great left foot of Arturo González at minute 19, which gave La Pandilla the advantage in the Clásico Regio.

However, Tigres did not give up and at minute 35 they managed to tie the score with a goal from Carlos González who with a great header at the far post put a draw.

Already in the second half the Tigers managed to turn the score around with a goal from the French Gignac from the penalty spot that despite Hugo González guessed it, he could not do anything to stop it.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content