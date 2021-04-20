Club Tigres: André Pierre Gignac shows off his change of look prior to the Clásico Regio (PHOTO)

Forward André Pierre Gignac has astonished his loyal followers on social networks, by revealing the new look that he will wear with the UANL Tigres in the Classic Regio against Rayados de Monterrey.

Via Instagram, the French attacker spread in his stories the image where he is shown inside his car on his way to the club’s facilities for the training of the felines without the presence of his beard on his face.

The UANL Tigers have had their practice this day in the ZuaZua cave for the game corresponding to matchday 16 of Liga MX in the present Closing tournament 2021 against the Rayados de Monterrey.

Forward André Pierre Gignac with his new look heading to training for the UANL Tigres. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @ 10apg

Forward André Pierre Gignac is experiencing his worst season since his arrival in Liga MX with the Tigres de la UANL, adding two goals in the 12 games he has seen action with the felines in the tournament.

