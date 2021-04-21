Club Tigres: André Pierre Gignac goes after historical mark of the felines in the Classic Regio

Forward André Pierre Gignac is experiencing one of the worst scoring droughts since his arrival in Liga MX with the UANL Tigres, registering only two annotations in 12 games played in the present Closing tournament 2021.

Despite this situation, the French attacker would be making history with the feline team led by the coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti in a new edition of Classic Regio against the Rayados de Monterrey.

The French striker adds eight scores in the direct duel against the Gang as a whole, tied with the former figures Walter ‘El Divino’ Gaitán and of Claudio ‘El Diablo’ Nuñez among the top network breakers of the University team.

It should be noted that the legendary Brazilian offensive Mario de Souza Mota, better known as’Bay‘, is the top scorer in the history of the Royal Classics by registering 12 annotations defending the colors of the Rayados de Monterrey.

The UANL Tigres will seek to get closer to achieving the pass to the final phase by way of the repechage, receiving the visit of the Rayados de Monterrey who want to stay in direct league positions, within the action on matchday 16 of the tournament Closing 2021 of the MX League.

