Club Tigres: André Pierre Gignac excited about facing Mexico in the Olympic Games

Forward André Pierre Gignac has captured the attention of the media in his country, appearing in the pre-list of the French National Team to play the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 in the summer.

During a chat with Willie gonzalez, a multimedia reporter, the French attacker of the UANL Tigers He was excited about the possibility of being able to face the Mexican team In the olympics.

“I’m ready for anything. It will be something nice to face Mexico. Since I arrived they have received me incredible,” he said.

It should be noted that forward André Pierre Gignac continues in full preseason with the UANL Tigres on the beaches of Quintana Roo, ahead of the first friendly matches in preparation for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

