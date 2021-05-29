Club Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac confirms being close to reinforcing France at the Olympics

The French forward of the UANL Tigers, André Pierre Gignac, aims to be one of the reinforcements of the Gala Selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games and is already preparing to be eligible, so it has sent all the necessary documentation.

This was revealed by the same player in a conversation with Nahuel Guzmán on Instagram Live, where he also sent a letter to the clubs that dispute the final of the tournament.

Also read: Melanie Pavola raises the temperature in the networks with a fiery photo session

Gignac, when questioned by Nahuel about the final, declared that he is not interested if Tigres does not play; “I don’t want to know anything about the Mexican soccer Final. It hurts me a lot to talk about the final. The truth is that I want to (play the final) again.”

“No, we cannot (talk about France), but I have already sent all the documents they asked for.” Said the feline attacker André-Pierre.

Gignac was summoned to the Eurocup in France 2016 and since then he has not been summoned to an international match, for or that he hopes to be taken into account for the Olympics.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content