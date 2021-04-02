Club Tigres: André-Pierre Gignac and Nahuel Guzmán, with their worst level of productivity in the Clausura 2021

The UANL Tigers are in a critical situation in the current Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, since those led by Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti are out of the repechage zone in position 14 of the classification with only 12 points , after reaping three victories, three draws and five defeats in 12 games. And all this is because the felines do not dominate the areas, and that is why their large pillars like Nahuél Guzman and André-Pierre Gignac They are having their worst level this season since they arrived with the royal team.

According to data revealed by the specialized portal Statiskicks, Gignac, like ‘Patón’ Guzmán, are signing their worst season at a statistical level since they arrived at Tigres and therefore they are less able to win games and score points in this Clausura 2021 in Liga MX.

Also read: Fey shows off her beautiful figure and steals hearts with photography in a swimsuit

André-Pierra Gignac is having his worst scoring season. The French striker has only scored two goals in 12 games when at this stage of the campaign, he should have already scored five goals, that is, three more than he has. All this is due to the fact that its conversion rate has dropped dramatically, since only in this Closing 2021 it has 5%, when it averages between 15% and 17%.

All of this becomes more dramatic as Gignac is one of the top-scoring forwards in Liga MX, averaging a total of 4 shots per game. In addition, Gignac is a striker who usually shoots in a comfortable area or where it is more likely to score goals, so he has not been at all fine with his aim.

We analyze, together with the great @edutorresr, the low performance of , the protagonists of the team, both well below its average effectiveness. Is this the reason for the bad moment of Tigres? Come listen! ️https: //t.co/09jtIUYuvs pic.twitter.com/qPgJv20c9m – Statiskicks (@statiskicks) March 23, 2021

Another factor to keep in mind is that Gignac flows more into his team’s game. He goes down to receive many balls and his companions also look for him. Average per game 21.4 good passes received per game, which means that he leaves a lot of the area to try to make Carlos González play, who has not had a good tournament.

On the other hand, Nahuél Guzmán averages a total of 75% effectiveness in the goal, that is, he is a goalkeeper who saves a lot and scores very few goals according to the number of shots they usually make. However, in this Clausura 2021 his effectiveness has fallen to 67%, which means that one out of every three shots is a goal.

In addition, another factor that exemplifies that Tigres is not defending well, is that the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti team is receiving many shots on goal, since among the three posts they usually receive 3.6 shots per game, and if we add to that the ‘Patón’ is not inspired, because that is why Tigres is as it is in this tournament, because its pillars Gignac and Nahuel are very low.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content