Club Tigres: Alan Pulido was key to the arrival of André-Pierre Gignac to the felines

Antonio Sancho, sports director of the UANL Tigres, revealed that the departure of Alan Pulido from the team some years ago, facilitated the arrival of French striker André-Pierre Gignac to the ranks of the felines and Liga MX.

During an interview offered to RG La Deportiva, he assured that if Pulido had not left the Tigres, Gignac would not be playing today with the team where he has achieved a lot of successes.

“At that time Pulido was there and he was the canterano, before André arrived. Pulido was next, he wanted to go. Maybe if Pulido had stayed and consolidated, because he was already playing and coming in. Maybe if Who knows if André had arrived, Pulido would have been, “explained Sancho.

In addition, Sancho said he did not regret making his debut for a few young people in the team, but acknowledged that it is a facet that Tigres must improve in the future, that of debuting more young footballers, who come from the quarry.

“That first team (Apertura 2011 title) was given with homegrown players, fortunately the title was given, then we tried to strengthen the team to continue fighting things, because that was the goal. Then came Nahuel, André, Sobis, there is a great rotation of players. There are always things that can be improved, the one that could have more homegrown players, but I do not change these 10 years for debuting three more homegrown players due to the number of titles that have been achieved.

Finally, he spoke about the renewal of Gignac’s contract, pointing out that his future is in Tigres because he has signed three years and he will fulfill them.

André had one year left on his contract, we entered a renewal process. We are giving him another and the other is performing, he has to accomplish certain things: games, goals, everything to be binding on the third. If André continues scoring goals, everyone is delighted to continue, we all want André to do well because we are all going to do well, “he said.

